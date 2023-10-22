KCPD looking for vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left one motorcyclist dead late Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Truman Road and Campbell Avenue around 10 p.m.

KCPD’s initial investigation shows that a black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was driving east on Truman Road when another vehicle driving west on Truman failed to yield and made a left turn onto Campbell Avenue in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle that hit the motorcyclist left the scene without stopping and has not been identified.

The incident is still under active investigation.

KCPD reports this as the year’s 81st fatality, as compared to 74 at the same time last year.

