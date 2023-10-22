Aging & Style
KCPD, KCFD host camp preparing young women to be future first responders

By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several young KC girls spent the day learning what it’s like to be a first responder at Catching Fury.

The one-day camp was held at the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Academy and hosted 21 girls in the 6-8th grades. Older girls in the 10-12th grades attend Camp Fury, which is an entire week long.

The girls in Catching Fury started off the day working with water hoses and learning CPR. Throughout the day, they learned policing techniques, ran the pre-employment obstacle course, and learned how to properly do a car check and make an arrest.

Major Marisa Barns with KCPD said there’s nothing like this event and it’s a great opportunity to teach the young girls the ropes.

“We do this to inspire them,” Barns said. “I didn’t have this growing up, just to be exposed to our jobs—maybe they didn’t think they could be a firefighter, or a paramedic, or a police officer—just trying to open their eyes to something different.”

Barns said even if the campers don’t want to go into the first responder field, the lessons still spark dreams.

“The stuff we put them through, they learn that they can do anything they want to do,” Barns said.

Camper Zai Ragallegos said she attended Catching Fury because she wants to be an EMT when she gets older.

“I thought this would be a great activity to prepare me when I become one,” Ragallegoes said. “Girls can do anything, and this is a fun opportunity if you want to grow up to be a firefighter, EMT, or police officer.”

