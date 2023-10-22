KCPD finds 2 dead bodies in an apartment after welfare check

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two bodies were found in an apartment Sunday afternoon, and Kansas City police are investigating. At 1:10 p.m., KCPD responded to a welfare check on 3724 Broadway.

Neighbors called after a bad smell began to come from the apartment. Neighbors also informed police that they had not seen the resident in over a week.

When officers arrived, they determined that a dead body was inside because of the odor.

After contacting the apartment manager, KCPD discovered two males believed to be in advance stages of decomposition.

Currently, police have not determined whether foul play was involved in the incident or not.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

