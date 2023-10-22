Is Taylor Swift in Kansas City for the Chiefs-Chargers game? Signs point to yes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Like it or not, it looks like Taylor Swift may be occupying more than just an NFL player’s heart today as Kansas City anticipates her arrival at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to the Instagram page “Taylor Swift’s Jets,” which is dedicated to tracking the comings and goings of– you guessed it– her jets, Swift landed in Kansas City sometime before noon.

The Instagram page uses the website TheAirTraffic.com, which shows the real-time statistics of planes flying throughout the United States. All a user has to do is know the call sign of Taylor Swift’s, or anyone’s, airplane and they can follow its arrivals and departures.

When the map isn’t narrowed in on tracking a specific plane, it’s covered with hundreds of small, moving plane icons that show the gradual progress of each flight. Information such as a plane’s altitude, speed and type of aircraft can be accessed on the site.

A view of TheAirTraffic.com when no specific planes are being tracked. (Zoe Shriner | KCTV5)

The narrower view, in this instance showing Taylor Swift’s jet in its departure from Kansas City, allows users to focus in on the data from one specific flight.

Swift's 7x jet left Kansas City shortly after arriving on October 22. This image shows the jet's path as of 12:50 p.m. (Zoe Shriner | KCTV5)

With the Chiefs set to play the Chargers at 3:25 p.m., the rumors should be confirmed within the next few hours.

As the jet now heads towards what appears to be Swift’s home base of Nashville, Tennesee, the question is whether her parents may be making an appearance as well. Stay tuned.

