Impairment under investigation in head-on collision on I-435

KCPD is investigating whether a driver going the wrong way on I-435 Sunday morning was impaired.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating whether a driver going the wrong way on I-435 Sunday morning was impaired.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. A white BMW 740 LI was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-435 when it hit a gray Toyota Corolla driving north head-on.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, but the front-seat passenger sustained serious injuries. They were taken to an area hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and is currently in an area hospital in serious condition.

KCPD says an investigation into the incident is currently underway, including into the BMW driver’s suspected impairment.

