FIRST WARN FORECAST: Spotty showers, brief thunderstorms expected for late Sunday, early Monday

Above normal temperatures continue into Sunday, but a few more clouds during the day could prevent many areas from warming back into the 80s. We should have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon with a few to scattered showers developing late at night. There might be just enough energy in the atmosphere to get a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Meanwhile, Monday may start out a bit cloudy with a stray shower early, then dry and mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will turn from the southwest and send temperatures soaring into the low 80s. A few showers could form very late Tuesday but it’s really Wednesday where we have the best chance of rain that might be more widespread and heavy at times. This could impact travels during the day on Wednesday which is why we have issued a First Warn. Depending on how long this storm system lingers in the region could bring an additional round of rain for some on Thursday, which would keep temperatures in the 60s by the afternoon. But then our attention turns to a strong cold front that will swing through early Friday and could send temperatures tumbling throughout the day. Because of this big change in temperatures we have added another First Warn for Friday. This significant drop in temperatures could impact the way you dress for the day. You might want to grab a jacket before you head out the door because you might need it on the way back home from work or as the kids head back home from school. Then temperatures stay chilly as we wrap up the month of October.

