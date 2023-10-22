Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Several chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the week

By Greg Bennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we move through the next work week, several different weather patterns will converge on the central plains. Areas of low pressure and cold fronts from the north will track south and east while storm systems from the southwest track north and east, all deciding to meet up near the Missouri River Valley.

This is creating major changes in our wet weather opportunities throughout all of next week. Chances for rainfall, for example, for Tuesday, have grown significantly allowing us to add a First Warn to Tuesday’s forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected along with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Scattered showers in a few weeks. Storms are still anticipated for Wednesday, but there is a better threat for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity for Thursday, which has issued yet another First Warn.

By Friday’s forecast, temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 60s and lower 70s down to the middle and lower 50s as we usher in an area of low pressure that pulls cold or Canadian air into the region. This will add our third First Warn to the work week, along with keeping rain chances between 20% and 30% clear into Saturday.

In the meantime, the good news for today’s football forecast is that the wet weather opportunity seems to lie well to the north of the viewing area and closer to the late evening timeframe starting up between 9 PM and 11 PM. We still anticipate scattered showers to develop for Monday morning here in the metro but storm activity will be limited. Wind, however, is anticipated to gust up to 35 mph.

Anticipate temperatures to start the work week on the warmer side. Afternoon high temperatures for example are expected to be in the lower 80s on Monday but will quickly fall to the lower 70s by Tuesday, upper 60s by Thursday, and finally the big chill into Friday’s forecast.

The overall takeaway for next week is we can start with T-shirts on Monday and move to sweaters by Friday. As for the umbrella, keep it close at hand for the entire work week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

