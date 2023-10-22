Aging & Style
Elderly driver hit parked car during Kansas City Marathon

Racers were met with an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the middle of the marathon.
Racers were met with an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the middle of the marathon.(Brogan Crossett)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over seven thousand people attended Saturday’s Garmin Kansas City marathon. However, racers were with met an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the middle of the marathon.

Around 7:40 a.m. a silver pickup truck crashed into a parked car at 34th street and Broadway Boulevard.

KCPD said no injuries were reported and the crash did not affect the race at all.

The scene was cleared quickly and the marathon continued as scheduled.

According to police, as a precaution, the driver was taken to a hospital.

