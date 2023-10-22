CHIEFS: 6 straight wins & 1 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be on a roll with their latest win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Isiah Pacheco put the Chiefs over to 31 points by scoring a touchdown in the final quarter.

This makes for a six game winning streak.

However the win comes at a cost of Nick Bolton being injured during the fourth quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs X account posted that Bolton would be questionable to return to the game.

LB Nick Bolton is questionable to return with a wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/xJ4bAlCUjL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2023

Even with a serious looking left wrist injury, Bolton was able to get up and walk back to the locker room.

There has not been an update yet as to the severity of his injury.

KCTV5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

