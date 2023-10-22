Aging & Style
CHIEFS: 6 straight wins & 1 loss

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Dean Marlowe (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be on a roll with their latest win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Isiah Pacheco put the Chiefs over to 31 points by scoring a touchdown in the final quarter.

This makes for a six game winning streak.

However the win comes at a cost of Nick Bolton being injured during the fourth quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs X account posted that Bolton would be questionable to return to the game.

Even with a serious looking left wrist injury, Bolton was able to get up and walk back to the locker room.

There has not been an update yet as to the severity of his injury.

KCTV5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

