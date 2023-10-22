Bicyclist riding on highway killed in early Sunday collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bicyclist riding on a Kansas City highway was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when they were hit by a car.

According to KCPD, a person on a black bicycle was riding east on 152 Highway, weaving between the first and second lanes.

A white Chevrolet Silverado, also driving east on 152 Highway, hit the bicyclist in the second lane of traffic, throwing them off the bike. The cyclist was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

KCPD reports this as the 81st fatality of the year, compared to 74 fatalities at this time last year.

