7-year-old football player gets warning from league director after making field goal

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning for the league's field director after making a field goal.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a special moment for 7-year-old Oscar Silva Jr. after he made field goal during a game in a local city league. However, the celebration didn’t last for long as the league’s field director said attempting extra points is not allowed for Oscar’s age group.

It started when Oscar’s team, the Wichita Grizzlies, was practicing kickoffs and punt returns. Oscar’s coach, Tyler Crane, quickly noticed Oscar’s kicking ability and decided to try field goal attempts.

“I think the first one went in and I was like, ‘oh man’, said Crane.

Instead of just practicing, Oscar and his coach wanted to put his skills to the test. During a recent game, Oscar got the opportunity to go for an extra point.

“The second time we tried to hit it and it landed. Not only that but we forgot our kicking tee. So, Charles [Oscar’s teammate] used his hands and foot. We still got it in there, so it’s pretty cool”, said Crane.

Family, friends and teammates cheered on Oscar. However, the special moment was cut short when the league’s field director called the coaches onto the field.

“I don’t think he expected it to go in because he could’ve just stopped it then and there. After it went in, he called the coaches on the field and he said there is a rule,” said Crane.

The field director told Crane that Oscar is not allowed to attempt any extra points because of his age. The warning isn’t stopping Oscar from doing what he loves. Oscar and his coach are preparing for next year when he turns 8 and will be allowed to kick.

“We’re okay with it. We’re just going to ride this last week out with our championship game. I just think it’s in there because they wouldn’t expect a 7-year-old to do that. He is a great teammate and very talented all over the boards”, said Crane.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

