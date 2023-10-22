1 man dies after shots fired near 18th & Agnes Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Late Saturday morning, a man died from gunshot wounds near 18th and Agnes Avenue.

KCPD was dispatched to the area on a reported shooting. Once arrived police found a man on the ground, in an open field, suffering from his injuries.

Emergency responders transported the man to a nearby hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

The man later died at the hospital.

There was no information given as to what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

