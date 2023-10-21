Thinking of buying a house? What to consider with mortgage rates now at a 23-year high.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - This week mortgage interest rates hit a high not seen since the year 2000. The average rate for a 30-year loan touched 8% this week, according to a survey of multiple lenders.

That means the monthly payment for a $350,000 house is nearly $2,600 without insurance and taxes figured in. Two years ago at this time, the rate was closer to 3%. A house payment then would have been less than $1,500.

Rachel Kilmer is a ReeceNichols agent who also goes by Rach the Realtor. She’s seen the impact of the rising rates firsthand.

“I’m seeing clients dropping out of the market because they’re scared of the interest rates,” said Kilmer. “But more than that, I’m seeing people not getting into the market, because they’re so scared, they’re not even going to crunch the numbers to see if it makes sense for them.”

Mike Decker owns Kedrec, a wealth management company with a holistic approach to life goals.

Sure, he said, a home is an investment, but now might be a better time to invest in your career, so you’ll be better equipped to buy later. He noted that cost isn’t the only thing to consider. Even if you can afford to buy now and refinance when rates decline, you might have a hard time finding the home that’s just right for you.

“Right now many people are waiting to sell their house and move somewhere else because they don’t want to get a higher rate when they’re already sitting on a good rate,” said Decker. “Do you really want to pick a lifelong decision or a big decision with a few options? Or rent for a little bit longer when rates go down, you have more to choose from?”

Kilmer remarked that higher rates have made bidding wars a thing of the past by and large, save for and you could be able to get some concessions. She noted that the wiggle room is less likely in some of the most desirable neighborhoods and in starter homes.

She said it’s all a matter of your circumstances. Wait if you think you’ll be better prepared down the road. But if you’re waiting to see home prices fall, you may be disappointed. In the past year, she said, the average sale price in our region has actually risen 5.4%, a more reasonable growth rate than a few years ago, but increasing nonetheless.

“It’s OK to sit out if it doesn’t make sense for you, but I wouldn’t sit out just because you’re scared of the interest rates,” said Kilmer.

Bear in mind that before rates dropped below 5% in 2010, they were above 8% for nearly two decades in the 1970s-1990s.

“Now we’re at kind of a normal situation,” Decker said of the current interest rates. “It is expected that the Fed would lower rates but not like they used to be.”

In other words, it’s a good idea to wait if it means getting your own financial house in order, but not if you’re simply betting on getting a steal.

