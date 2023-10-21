Leavenworth authorities urge patience as search for answers continues in death of 1-year-old

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Authorities continue to investigate the death of 1-year-old Saraphina Avarose Sanchez.

No charges have been filed yet, but once police have the results of the autopsy they hope the cause of death will lead them to a better idea of who could be a suspect or other people of interest to interview.

One day after the balloon release and vigil was held for the 1-year-old girl, neighbors at the Woodland Village Apartments said they were still in shock. Neighbors wouldn’t talk on camera but her mother Liberti Figueroa on Thursday urged parents to be cautious with who they allow around their kids.

“You need to be careful with your children and who you bring into your home because I learned the hard way,” Figueroa cried. “Now I don’t have my daughter.”

The cause in Saraphina’s death has yet to be determined and no arrests have been made. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson asked for patience on Friday.

“We have to wait for all the evidence to come in and be able to pursue this,” Thompson said. “We don’t know all the details until we have all the information turned in which is going to take time. So we’ll have to be cognizant that not everything can happen in some minutes like it does on TV shows.”

If and when an attorney needs to get involved, Thompson and his team have been preparing to provide assistance. Thompson has met with police once already.

“Often times we are consulted immediately with where they are in the case and what we would need to show to prove that we have a case,” Thompson said. “But generally we don’t step in until they feel like they have a suspect and they feel like they have enough evidence.”

KCTV reached out to the Kansas Child Services Department to ask if they were involved with this investigation but never heard back. Thompson also stressed that even if and when charges may be filed, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

