KCPD search for missing 32-year-old man last seen on foot

KCPD is searching for James Morgan, 32, missing since 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.
KCPD is searching for James Morgan, 32, missing since 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for James Morgan, 32, missing since 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Police say Morgan was last known to be at his home in the area of 99th Street and James A. Reed Road.

Morgan is believed to be on foot in unknown clothing. Morgan’s family is worried about him due to his mental state before he left his residence.

Morgan has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs about 210 pounds and about six foot and two inches tall.

Police said if you see Morgan, please call 911 immediately.

