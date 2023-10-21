Aging & Style
KCI Airport has record-breaking month, nearly one million passengers

“We are thankful for our airline partners who’ve added new flights and new destinations, and to the passengers who took advantage of more than 300 daily flights to and from Kansas City last month,” Interim Aviation Director Justin Meyer said.(Provided by the Kansas City Aviation Department)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The brand-new Kansas City International Airport had its best-ever September, officials report.

According to KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCI saw 991,859 passengers arrive and depart through its gates in the month of September alone. This is a 13.1 percent increase from September 2022.

Year to date, Mayor Lucas reports, the total number of passengers in and out of the airport is 8,604,9460– up 19.1 percent from last year.

“I am proud of the overwhelming positive feedback our brand-new Kansas City International Airport is continuing to receive over the past six months and I am thrilled we are continuing to break boarding records. A busy and active KCI means more jobs and continued local economic growth long-term. We will continue to work with airlines to further expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City.”

Mayor Lucas

The new, single-terminal KCI Airport opened on February 28, 2023. Since its ribbon cutting, KCI has seen 15-20 percent increases in each month’s passenger totals.

In May, the airport recorded its first million-passenger month since October 2019. It continued to break that record into June, July and August, making four consecutive months of success. September 2023 fell just shy of a million, but if traveler statistics continue to climb as steadily as they have been into next year, September 2024 is sure to be a million-passenger month.

In addition to the new terminal, airport officials also point towards increased flight options both to and from Kansas City as a key contributor to the airport’s continued success.

“We are thankful for our airline partners who’ve added new flights and new destinations, and to the passengers who took advantage of more than 300 daily flights to and from Kansas City last month,” Interim Aviation Director Justin Meyer said.

ALSO READ: Kansas City International Airport celebrates takeoff of three new, nonstop flights

