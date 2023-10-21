Aging & Style
Homicide victim identified day after 31st & Woodland Avenue shooting

Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 33-year-old Roygerick L. Harris has been identified as the victim of Thursday night’s shooting near 31st and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD identified Harris Friday evening. The second victim transported to the hospital is still listed in critical condition.

According to KCPD Captain Corey Carlisle, officers were very close to the area when the incident happened.

A call for a disturbance in that area came into police just after 7 p.m.

When officers responded, they saw a car with a passenger door open and found a victim inside who appeared to have been shot and began life-saving measures.

While police were tending to the victim in the car, they were alerted to another victim lying in the street, roughly two car lengths away. That victim was dead.

The victim found in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition, KCPD said.

KCPD said they are unsure of what led to the shooting, but they didn’t see anyone running away from the area.

According to KCPD, there is no person of interest in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

