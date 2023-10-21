Historic lounge and piano bar to become Halloween-themed pop-up bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For two nights only, the Muehlebach Hotel’s VOO Lounge & Piano Bar will be known as BOO, featuring Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, live music and more.

The Halloween pop-up specials run October 27-28 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Guests can enjoy live music and piano karaoke hosted by Resident pianist Will O’Keefe. The winner of the costume contest will receive a $100 bar credit.

BOO will also feature three specialty cocktails:

Frankenstein Fizz- Gin, housemade matcha syrup, egg white, lemon juice

Vampire’s Delight- Gin, Campari, housemade blueberry syrup, lemon juice

Spider Cider- Rum, housemade apple cider syrup

Walk-ins to BOO are welcome but reservations are encouraged.

History of the Muehlebach Hotel and VOO

VOO is a former gentlemen’s-only club located in the historic Muehlebach Hotel, which opened in 1915.

The hotel was once the social hub of Kansas City, hosting decades’ worth of historic events. Notably, the first nationwide, late-night radio broadcast was broadcast from the basement below the lounge. The Coon-Sanders Orchestra Band performed nightly on WDAF radio, their signal reaching national audiences and, sometimes, internationally.

Several famous authors and celebrities were also known to be frequent haunts of the Muehlebach.

These visitors included Ernest Hemingway when he wrote for the Kansas City Star, Elvis, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Babe Ruth and Bob Hope. Truman Capote is even said to have written some of “In Cold Blood,” a novel with several ties to Kansas City, from the comfort of the Muehlebach’s lounge.

The Muehlebach’s Presidential Suite lived up to its name, too, with President Harry S. Truman making regular stops in both the hotel and the lounge.

The lounge on the ground floor of the Muehlebach is believed to have originally been called “Rendezvous”– hence today’s “VOO”. For a time, it was also called “The Haberdashery” in reference to President Truman’s hat shop.

In the late 1980s, however, after citing years of decline, the hotel was permanently shut down. Marriot has since purchased it and, in February 2023, the lounge was renovated and reopened as VOO.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.