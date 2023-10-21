FIRST WARN FOR WEDNESDAY: Potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dryer pattern takes over today with mostly sunny skies expected. Afternoon temperatures continue to rise as a warm air mass accompanied by high pressure develops from the four corners into the central plains. Middle to upper 70s will be common this afternoon with an occasional gust out of the northwest at 20 mph. Overall, it’s a beautiful day to be outdoors.

As we progress into our Sunday forecast, high pressure begins to shift more towards the Great Lakes and a weaker area of low pressure lifts into the panhandle of Oklahoma. This will usher in a Southerly flow which will still keep temperatures above average by 5° to 10°, but also introduce moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico. A small opportunity for wet weather occurs late in the afternoon for the area including the metro. At this time the rain is expected to be brief and very isolated. A 20% chance for a quick light shower or drizzle is possible during the time of the Chiefs game, but should not affect the outcome. We do anticipate gusts between 20 mph and 25 mph during the game with sustained wind between 10 mph and 15 mph.

This area of low pressure will gather strength and provide a better opportunity for scattered showers toward the morning commute on Monday. Strong storm cells or severe weather activity is unlikely, but do take caution driving in wet conditions.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the lower 80s during this time on Monday due to significant Southerly flow in the center of this warm air mass expected over the central plains. We will begin to shift low pressure to the east, which will allow a cooler transit to take over slowly progressing into mid-week where we re-develop our next new storm system.

Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is setting up throughout the day Wednesday, but at this time Wednesday is still too far out in our predictions to hone in on a severe weather threat. With the information we have available, A First Warn has been issued for Wednesday, due to significant rain chances and the potential for storm activity.

Smaller chances for scattered showers remain into Thursday and Friday of next week as temperatures dial back down to seasonable within the lower two middle 60s.

