Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 60-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a car Friday morning.

The City of Shawnee stated that a vehicle struck the pedestrian and three parked vehicles in the 12200 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway just before 10 a.m.

The Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to the crash.

