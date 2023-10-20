Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Shawnee

FILE — The City of Shawnee stated a vehicle struck the 60-year-old pedestrian and three parked...
FILE — The City of Shawnee stated a vehicle struck the 60-year-old pedestrian and three parked cars.(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 60-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a car Friday morning.

The City of Shawnee stated that a vehicle struck the pedestrian and three parked vehicles in the 12200 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway just before 10 a.m.

The Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to the crash.

ALSO READ: One dead, another injured in shooting near 31st and Woodland

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
FILE — Leavenworth police said the child was found not breathing Wednesday evening at the...
Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl
1-year-old Saraphina Avarose Sanchez's death was labeled suspicious by the Leavenworth Police...
Leavenworth mother remembers daughter as outgoing and loving following suspicious death

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
Chiefs going for fourth straight win over Chargers in AFC West showdown Sunday
Catching up with Chiefs Hall of Fame running back Christian Okoye
Catching up with Chiefs Hall of Fame running back Christian Okoye
Parent says Riverview Gardens district security officer pulled daughter by hair in hallway fight
Video recorded inside local high school allegedly shows district security officer pulling student by her hair
Kansas state Reps. Susan Concannon, left, R-Beloit, and Fred Patton, right, R-Topeka, confer...
Kansas is poised to boost legislators’ pay by $28,000 in 2025, nearly doubling it