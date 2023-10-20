Video recorded inside local high school allegedly shows district security officer pulling student by her hair

NORTH COUNTY (KMOV) -- Video recorded inside the hallways of Riverview Gardens High School Wednesday allegedly shows a district security officer (DSO) hauling a 15-year-old student by her hair.

Yariah Morris said she’s the one seen in the video. She admits the video only shows part of what happened.

“When she had hit me in my head is when I realized this is about to go down,” said Morris, who is a sophomore.

Morris said when her friends and another group of girls were having a yelling match Wednesday in the hallway, the DSO stepped in.

“She had used extra force to grab my hoodie and swing me in the window,” said Morris. “I tried to step away and that’s when she hit me and then I hit her because I’m going to defend myself.”

Yariah said the school suspended her for 10 days.

The district would not confirm to First Alert 4 if the DSO received any disciplinary action.

Riverview Gardens School District said DSOs are tasked with helping maintain the safety of students and staff and it’s aware of this video circulating.

“Riverview Gardens School District is aware of a video circulating that allegedly captures an incident that resulted in physical contact between a student and a District Security Officer (DSO),” the district wrote in a statement. “The safety of scholars and staff is a top priority. School and District officials have launched an investigation into this incident. DSOs, in partnership with St. Louis County School Resource Officers (SROs), are tasked with helping to maintain the safety of scholars and staff at all RGSD schools. Physical altercations initiated by students or staff members are unacceptable. Following an investigation into the incident, any students or staff members found in violation of District policy are subject to disciplinary action.”

Angela Green said she sends her daughter to school to learn, not to get assaulted by the DSO.

“[Yariah] couldn’t say anything that bad to pull her hair the way that [she] did,” said Yariah’s mother.

This is not the first fight at Riverview Gardens High School. First Alert 4 covered at least a dozen fights at the school in September. Fights were so bad, the district had to switch to virtual learning and canceled all homecoming activities.

Yariah said she didn’t think she did anything wrong in this situation.

