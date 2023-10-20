Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

UPDATE: Olathe Police locate missing kids.

FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.
FILE — An Olathe police officer was injured following a crash Monday morning.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department has located a missing 11-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl.

Police said Friday that 11-year-old Amir Jones and 9-year-old Harmony Jones were last seen on foot in the 1600 block of West Elm Terrace on Oct. 20, 2023, around noon.

Amir is 4-foot-4, approximately 78 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. OPD said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants.

Harmony is 3-foot-9, approximately 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with “West View All-Stars” lettering and white pajama pants with bears on them.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
1-year-old Saraphina Avarose Sanchez's death was labeled suspicious by the Leavenworth Police...
Leavenworth mother remembers daughter as outgoing and loving following suspicious death
FILE — Leavenworth police said the child was found not breathing Wednesday evening at the...
Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl

Latest News

The Overland Park Police Department has taken steps to better secure facilities of worship...
Warning on potential lone offender attacks
The Parade of Hearts announced the artists selected for 2024 on Friday.
Parade of Hearts announces artists selected for 2024
Parade of Hearts announces artists selected for 2024
The Overland Park Police Department has taken steps to better secure facilities of worship...
Overland Park Police to spend “downtime” at Jewish & Muslim facilities