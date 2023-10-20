Toub says Mahomes is Chiefs’ backup punter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In many ways, the success of the Kansas City Chiefs heavily relies upon Patrick Mahomes.
But on Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub told reporters that even more could be added to Mahomes’ plate, if necessary.
“We had a plan,” Toub said when asked about last Thursday’s backup plan for punter Tommy Townsend, who was questionable due to a left knee injury. “Believe it or not, 15′s our backup punter.”
Toub said Mahomes -- who has zero career punts in his college or professional career -- is capable of fulfilling the role.
“He can do it,” Toub said. “He shows me all the time. He’s out there on Saturdays hitting punts. He can do it all, that guy.”
Of course, if Mahomes was actually called upon to be the backup punter, Kansas City would have a pretty solid guy to run a fake with. In 48 career fourth down attempts, Mahomes has a 67.6 percent success rate.
