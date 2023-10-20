Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Leala from North Platte High School

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This week we are recognizing Leala, a sophomore at North Platte high school in Dearborn, MO. She’s a member of the volleyball team, cheer team, competition cheer team, FFA, FBLA, basketball team and track team. She also maintains great grades, is an amazing sister to Emerson and upon graduation hopes to be a teacher or nurse so she can give back to her community. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

