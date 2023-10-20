Aging & Style
Reports: KC Current to hire former USWNT gaffer, Park University grad as head coach


United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski stands during introductions before an international friendly soccer match against Costa Rica, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A face familiar to the Kansas City soccer community will lead the Current in the first season at their newly-christened stadium.

Vlatko Andonovski, who previously led FC Kansas City to two NWSL titles and guided the indoor Kansas City Comets to a championship, will carry the titles of head coach and sporting director with the KC Current, according to The Equalizer.

He most recently was head coach of the United States Women’s National Team, a title he held from October 2019 to August 2023. Andonovski compiled a record of 51-5-9 leading the USWNT.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium

His national team squad was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Sweden in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

He resigned two weeks later.

Andonovski, a graduate of Park University, still lives in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

