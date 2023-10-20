Aging & Style
Red Cross and first responders install free smoke alarms in KCK

Red Cross and first responders installing free smoke alarms in KCK
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As winter weather looms, the American Red Cross and first responders are reminding the community to check smoke alarms.

“A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes,” said JoAnn Woody, Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter executive director. “That’s why the Red Cross is teaming up with these communities to help ensure Kansas City, Kansas residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices.”

Between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the American Red Cross will offer free home installations to residents in KCK. Representatives and first responders will also offer safety tips and information throughout the day at the Wyandotte County Neighborhood Resource Center.

You can sign up for an installation by calling (913-573-5971), texting (913-991-7002), or schedule online.

The event is put on by the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,928 lives since launching in October 2014. Since then, the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Chapter and local partners have installed nearly 18,400 free smoke alarms and made nearly 8,400 households safer in the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri area.

KCPD offers these tips for smoke alarm safety:

- Test units monthly

- Install new batteries immediately when the low-battery warning alarm sounds or at least once a year

- Clean smoke alarms regularly by vacuuming them with a brush attachment

- Replace smoke alarms every 10 years to achieve optimum performance

