Parade of Hearts announces artists selected for 2024

By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parade of Hearts has announced the artists selected for 2024. Birthed during the pandemic, this public art experience showcases the work of local artists across Kansas City and benefits local charities.

Each heart has a unique design and embodies the diversity of Kansas City’s art scene. Out of 468 applications, 100 artists were chosen. Art teacher Emily Wittler is one of them.

“Kansas City is a city that’s definitely passionate about who we are and showcasing our best abilities and so just seeing them all around Kansas City and being passionate about what I do with my art, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Wittler.

She says as a K-5 teacher, she dedicates most of her time inspiring others to find a passion for the arts. Through this project, she’ll be able to showcase her own talents using Loose Park as her muse.

She plans to paint its pond and rose gardens.

“The skies are always my favorite piece to paint because they’re everchanging and with the seasons. It’s just constantly a beauty and I want it to be in a space where everyone can see that too,” said Wittler.

For artist Peter Morgan, he says he’s been immersed in the local arts scene all his life because he comes from a family of artists. His vision for his heart is for others to see the city through his artistic lens.

“It’s the idea that from the outside you see the city and it’s this big picture and then you get close and you see how much heart is actually in it, how many individuals, and how much culture, and how much wide variety of lives that are happening and all that,” said Morgan.

The display draws tens of thousands of visitors to the city every year. Next year the art display will be viewable for four months, which is the longest period of time to date.

“Many times people are looking for a group, whether it’s ladies that lunch. Every Saturday they’re doing a cluster of heart visits and just couldn’t seem to get them all in. I think our biggest response was the kids being out of school and having the opportunity to have all summer long to be able to go see not only their favorite hearts but many more than the time we’ve had in the past,” said executive director Jenn Nussbeck.

Among the organizations who will benefit from the proceeds include The University of Kansas Health System, The Family Conservancy, and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Next month the artists will begin picking up their hearts and in the winter, they’ll get to work creating them. The kickoff event will be held at the American Royal in the spring. Next year the art will be displayed from April through the month of August.

