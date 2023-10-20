Aging & Style
Overland Park Police to spend “downtime” at Jewish & Muslim facilities

The Overland Park Police Department has taken steps to better secure facilities of worship without directly stepping up security.
By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department has taken steps to better secure facilities of worship without directly stepping up security.

The unique plan of having officers spend their “downtime” at Jewish and Muslim faith organizations comes as the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the National Counter-terrorism Center have shared a threat assessment with local law enforcement.

The threat is regarding the potential “lone wolf” attacks that have been inspired by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We’re doing extra patrol in these places of worship,” Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said. “What officers are doing – they’re eating their lunch in the parking lot, as duty permits, they’re also driving through – another thing; if they have to make a phone call, we’re urging officers to go to those locations.”

Some faith organizations in the area that didn’t want to speak to KCTV5 on the record, said they are aware of the potential threats, but they don’t want to be ruled by fear.

“We just want the citizens to understand that our places of worship are safe. It’s okay to go ahead and worship,” Lacy said. “If you see something we want you to contact us ASAP. Call 911. Call the non-emergency line. It’s just we need more eyes out there.”

Lacy said there have not been any recent reports of “lone wolf” violence that have been listed as concerning within the police department.

