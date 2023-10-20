Aging & Style
One Watson out, another questionable, Hardman in as Chiefs prep for Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Devin...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) tackles Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There won’t be many gameday injury designations for the Kansas City Chiefs this week ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. In Friday’s injury report, the team listed just one player out and another as questionable.

Wide receiver Justin Watson suffered an elbow injury in the second half of the Chiefs’ Week 6 win. That elbow injury has led to Watson being designated as out on Friday when the team released its injury report.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson had no injury designation on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but was listed as a limited participant in Kansas City’s Friday practice due to a thigh injury.

Although the Chiefs said Thursday they have a plan in place in case of emergency, All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend was a full participant all week despite a left knee injury that had him questionable for last week’s game against the Broncos.

Tight end Travis Kelce was a full participant in practice all week despite the right ankle injury he’s dealt with for the past two weeks.

Tale of 2 defenses: Chiefs have been brilliant, Chargers awful ahead of AFC West showdown

The frequently injured Chargers have 15 players listed on their injury report ahead of Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff.

Notably, Chargers safety Derwin James is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. He entered the week with no injury designation but was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and did not practice Friday.

Kansas City is expected to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman available to participate after he was traded for on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is also expected to make his Chiefs debut after serving a six-game suspension for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

