One dead, another injured in shooting near 31st and Woodland
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead and another is headed to the hospital after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday night.
Police said the shooting took place at 31st and Woodland.
A call for a disturbance in that area came into police at 7:09 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as information develops.
