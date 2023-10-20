UPDATE: Olathe Police locate missing kids.

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department has located a missing 11-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl.

Police said Friday that 11-year-old Amir Jones and 9-year-old Harmony Jones were last seen on foot in the 1600 block of West Elm Terrace on Oct. 20, 2023, around noon.

Amir is 4-foot-4, approximately 78 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. OPD said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants.

Harmony is 3-foot-9, approximately 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with “West View All-Stars” lettering and white pajama pants with bears on them.

Anyone who has information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

