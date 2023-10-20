Aging & Style
KCPD identities victim 2 days after shooting

A shooting in the area of E. 44th Street and Montgall Avenue has resulted in a homicide...
A shooting in the area of E. 44th Street and Montgall Avenue has resulted in a homicide investigation.(KCTV5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD identified 44-year-old Micah S. Pattison as the homicide victim from Tuesday’s shooting near the area of 44th and Montgall Avenue.

A call regarding a shooting in that location came in to KCPD at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, KCPD said two suspects were in custody in relation to the homicide investigation.

Previous Coverage: Two in custody after police respond to fatal shooting; pursuit ends on I-35

Police have not provided an update as to the status of the two suspects in custody, on Tuesday evening.

