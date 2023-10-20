KCPD identities victim 2 days after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD identified 44-year-old Micah S. Pattison as the homicide victim from Tuesday’s shooting near the area of 44th and Montgall Avenue.

A call regarding a shooting in that location came in to KCPD at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, KCPD said two suspects were in custody in relation to the homicide investigation.

Police have not provided an update as to the status of the two suspects in custody, on Tuesday evening.

