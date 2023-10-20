Aging & Style
Kansas City’s largest annual race event takes place Saturday
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Garmin Kansas City Marathon, Kansas City’s largest annual race event, starts Saturday morning with a tour through KC’s historic landmarks.

The marathon starts tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. but the prep work is happening behind the scenes Friday morning as the Health and Fitness Expo is set up inside Union Station.

The run itself with go past landmarks like the World War I Museum & Memorial, the Country Club Plaza, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Waldo, Westport, 18th & Vine, and more.

Admission to the expo at Union Station presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City is free and open to the public. Food and drink samples are available from local vendors along with runner gear for those running or not.

Runners registered in the races will get an official Garmin Kansas City Marathon branded participation shirt, a finisher’s medal, and downloaded pictures from the race. There is also free food, beer, and massages at the Finish Line Festival presented by T-Mobile.

Registration for the races ends at 8 p.m. Friday. All runners must pick up their race packet at the Health and Fitness Expo. There is no late registration or packet pick-up on race day.

To keep an eye on the sky race day download the First Warn 5 Weather App.

Garmin Race Awards
Garmin Race Awards(KCTV 5)

