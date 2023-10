Hallmark kicks off their holiday movie season with complete movie lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...well not quite, but, it is never too early to watch holiday movies.

Hallmark has practically cornered the market on Holiday movies full of joy and Christmas cheer.

Below is the full list and dates of the 2023 movie lineup of Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’

October 20: Checkin’ It Twice

October 21: Where Are You, Christmas?

October 22: Under the Christmas Sky

October 27: Christmas by Design

October 28: Mystic Christmas

October 29: Joyeux Noel

November 3: Flipping for Christmas

November 4: Never Been Chris’d

November 5: The Santa Summit

November 10: Everything Christmas

November 11: Christmas Island

November 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

November 17: Navigating Christmas

November 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

November 19: Holiday Hotline

November 23: Catch Me If You Claus

November 24: Letters to Santa

November 24: Holiday Road

November 25: Christmas in Notting Hill

November 25: Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

November 26: Our Christmas Mural

November 26: A Biltmore Christmas

December 1: My Norwegian Holiday

December 2: A Not So Royal Christmas

December 3: Christmas with a Kiss

December 8: Magic in Mistletoe

December 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

December 10: Round and Round

December 15: The Secret Gift of Christmas

December 16: Sealed with a List

December 17: Friends & Family Christmas

For the complete list including movie previews, visit the Hallmark‘s Countdown to Christmas 2023 Preview.

