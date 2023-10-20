Former Greenwood Police Chief sentenced for domestic violence

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson was sentenced Friday for felony domestic assault following a 2020 incident involving his ex-wife.

A Clay County judge sentenced the 54-year-old to 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

During a trial in August, a jury found Hallgrimson guilty of the Class A Felony of first-degree domestic assault.

According to a probable cause document, Hallgrimson allegedly slapped his wife in the face and punched her in the face following an argument about their relationship on June 13, 2020. The blows to the face caused his ex-wife to lose consciousness for several seconds.

When she went to the hospital, she told staff she fell down the stairs. Hospital staff told her she would need reconstructive surgery on her face after sustaining a comminuted nasal bone fracture as well as fracturing and depression of the medial left orbital margin. The document claims Hallgrimson told his ex-wife that he would kill himself if she told police about the abuse.

“The Court has sent an unmistakable message today that victims of domestic abuse will be heard and supported in Clay County,” said prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson. “Despite every attempt by the defendant to manipulate and pressure this victim, she spoke the truth.”

Hallgrimson was sentenced to probation in 2021 after beating a man who tried to drown his own baby in 2018.

On Dec. 17, 2018, court records indicate Jonathon Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood Police Headquarters and told officers he had just killed his child. He told investigators that he had drowned his infant daughter in a pond off Doc Henry Rd. because he wanted to “make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed by the holidays and by trying to provide his family.”

Hallgrimson said he and a corporal rushed to pull the baby from the icy pond in 2018 and to perform CPR. The child did survive the incident.

Federal court records indicate that during that investigation, as Zicarelli was sitting in a chair handcuffed and restrained, Hallgrimson threw him to the ground and punched him.

