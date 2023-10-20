Football Friday Night: Last week of regular season for Missouri, Kansas high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the temperatures slowly decline, the intensity of high school football actions heats up!

Missouri and Kansas high schools play their final regular season football games this week.

Here are some of the games we have our eyes on:

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West

Blue Valley Northwest at Bishop Miege

Fort Osage at Oak Park

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley

Grain Valley at Raytown

Smithville at Grandview

Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

North Kansas City at Staley

Savannah at St. Pius X

Olathe South at Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe North at Lawrence Free State

Liberty at Blue Springs South

Platte County at William Chrisman

Basehor-Linwood at DeSoto

Belton at Kearney

Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit

Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe East at CBAC

St. James Academy at Blue Valley North

