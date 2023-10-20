Football Friday Night: Last week of regular season for Missouri, Kansas high schools
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the temperatures slowly decline, the intensity of high school football actions heats up!
Missouri and Kansas high schools play their final regular season football games this week.
Here are some of the games we have our eyes on:
- Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West
- Blue Valley Northwest at Bishop Miege
- Fort Osage at Oak Park
- St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley Southwest
- Blue Valley West at Blue Valley
- Grain Valley at Raytown
- Smithville at Grandview
- Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
- Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
- North Kansas City at Staley
- Savannah at St. Pius X
- Olathe South at Gardner-Edgerton
- Olathe North at Lawrence Free State
- Liberty at Blue Springs South
- Platte County at William Chrisman
- Basehor-Linwood at DeSoto
- Belton at Kearney
- Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit
- Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe East at CBAC
- St. James Academy at Blue Valley North
