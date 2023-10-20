Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Football Friday Night: Last week of regular season for Missouri, Kansas high schools

FILE — Missouri and Kansas high schools play their final regular season football games this week.
FILE — Missouri and Kansas high schools play their final regular season football games this week.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the temperatures slowly decline, the intensity of high school football actions heats up!

Missouri and Kansas high schools play their final regular season football games this week.

Here are some of the games we have our eyes on:

  • Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West
  • Blue Valley Northwest at Bishop Miege
  • Fort Osage at Oak Park
  • St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley Southwest
  • Blue Valley West at Blue Valley
  • Grain Valley at Raytown
  • Smithville at Grandview
  • Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
  • Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
  • North Kansas City at Staley
  • Savannah at St. Pius X
  • Olathe South at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Olathe North at Lawrence Free State
  • Liberty at Blue Springs South
  • Platte County at William Chrisman
  • Basehor-Linwood at DeSoto
  • Belton at Kearney
  • Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe East at CBAC
  • St. James Academy at Blue Valley North

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
1-year-old Saraphina Avarose Sanchez's death was labeled suspicious by the Leavenworth Police...
Leavenworth mother remembers daughter as outgoing and loving following suspicious death
FILE — Leavenworth police said the child was found not breathing Wednesday evening at the...
Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl

Latest News

United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski stands during introductions before an international...
Reports: KC Current to hire former USWNT gaffer, Park University grad as head coach
FILE: Greg Hallgrimson, 54, was sentenced to 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections...
Former Greenwood Police Chief sentenced for domestic violence
Travis Kelce previewed the Chiefs-Chargers game and recapped his visit to New York for Saturday...
Andy Reid, Travis Kelce talk as Chiefs go for fourth straight win over Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
Chiefs going for fourth straight win over Chargers in AFC West showdown Sunday