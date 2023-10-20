FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and 70s Friday with a few isolated showers Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains out west concentrated near Denver as a dryer warm front expands across the central plains. This means wet weather opportunities will be hindered today and much of Saturday but wind direction will change throughout the day. West northwest wind will start at 5 to 10 mph this morning but by this afternoon a southerly flow will take over aiding in temperatures rising to the upper 70s. T-shirts, shorts, flip-flops, and dresses are going to be more common than flannel today.

Saturday we will begin to drop temperatures as clouds slowly develop as we have a weak cold front into the central plains. A few isolated showers are expected, but not until Sunday afternoon between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. At this time we don’t anticipate any aggressive, wet weather. Chances lie to the northern side of the metro and I-70. Lower 70s are expected Saturday with upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday afternoon. We will continue with a small thread of showers into the Monday morning commute as gusts increase to 30 mph with the exit of this front.

Garmin KC Marathon (KCTV 5)

By Tuesday, the new front begins to force south at the same time, an upper level, low pressure lifts north out of Texas. These two storm systems will help continue to funnel in warm, moist air from the south and allow mixing to occur for better rain chances on Wednesday. At this time, isolated thunderstorms are expected with scattered shower activity. Severe weather chances are limited due to the data being processed, but we will continue to monitor for any new updates to a significant weather threat moving forward.

As this storm system develops and impacts the view in the region, temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride starting in the upper 60s on Sunday and increasing to the upper 70s by Monday only to fall back to the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday due to the interaction of this next storm system. Welcome to the fall transitional phase where our weather pattern can’t make up its mind between sundresses or flannel.

