FIRST WARN FORECAST: Slim chance of rain possible late Sunday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
A big change in the weather pattern arrives next week with our First Warn in place for Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms could develop with this next system, but there is a stronger cold front that looks to swing through late in the week and that may put an end to our above normal temperatures as we wrap up October. Meanwhile, the weather for this Friday looks fantastic.

Temperatures will gradually fall into the 60s after dark with clear skies for the rest of the evening. Saturday will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s with a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. However, temperatures will still be above normal, especially for Chiefs kickoff with only a slim chance of rain arriving late at night.

