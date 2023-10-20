Clay, Platte county commissioners argue KC Mayor Lucas ignored state law when picking KCATA board members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than three weeks from now, voters around Kansas City will decide if they want to continue the 3/8 cent sales tax to keep funding public transportation. But now leaders in Platte and Clay County claim they’re not receiving equal representation on the KCATA board.

Because of this, the presiding commissioners are asking voters to carefully consider their vote.

Despite being miles from downtown Kansas City, regulars on Ride KC Bus routes like Margarett Ellis takes Public Transportation into Platte County often to run errands and get around all areas of the metro.

“We can do about anything over here like shopping and we can go up to Tiffany Springs,” Ellis told KCTV 5. “Then walk back down here and then go home.”

According to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s Website, Clay County’s seat on the board is held by Jade Liska, who’s been an employee of Kansas City since 2005. While Platte County is represented by Dr. Tyjaun Lee, President of Metropolitan Community College Penn Valley Campus. Commissioners Jerry Nolte and Scott Fricker argue none of them were on the three-person panel they nominated, and Mayor Quinton Lucas chose them himself.

“When you’re talking about bringing in someone who’s an employee of the city it seems as though they would look to the city as opposed to their constituents up here,” Clay County Commissioner Nolte argued. “If this tax is passed and Platte County doesn’t have representation on that board, how do we know that Platte County will get its share of those tax dollars,” Platte County Commissioner Fricker added. “We’re concerned that those dollars will more than likely flow to the urban core.”

On KCATA’s website, the appointment process states, “The Clay and Platte County Commissioners will each submit a list of three eligible candidates for the mayor’s consideration.”

KCTV also went through the law regarding this process which resembles that process adding in part “the county commission shall submit a panel of three persons to the mayor who shall appoint with the approval of city council. Nolte and Fricker say these policies were not followed.

“He violates the spirit of the law, but the letter of the law allows his to pick somebody,” Commissioner Fricker believes. “In other words, it says the commission has to give the mayor three names and the mayor can pick somebody. We’re asking the state legislature for a fix that says from the list.” “Without the representation that’s outlined in the law the citizens of Kansas City are being taxed without that representation,” Commissioner Nolte feared.

Both commissioners say they’ve attempted to reach out to Mayor Quinton Lucas about these concerns but haven’t got explanations for his picks. KCTV also reached out to his office for comment but haven’t heard back.

