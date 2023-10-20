Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
FILE — Leavenworth police said the child was found not breathing Wednesday evening at the...
Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman

Latest News

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Target says 3 Portland stores closing due to crime; Police records don’t match up
Target says 3 stores closing in Portland, Oregon, due to crime; police records don’t match up
Kansas state Reps. Susan Concannon, left, R-Beloit, and Fred Patton, right, R-Topeka, confer...
Kansas is poised to boost legislators’ pay by $28,000 in 2025, nearly doubling it
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
Rep. Jim Jordan is trying again to get elected as speaker. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker