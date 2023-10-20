Aging & Style
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who was taken Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took 1-year-old Marleah Miles and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled with the child in an unknown direction in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JCJ9121.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl(Source: Cleveland Police)

Anyone with information on the Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or 216-327-7186.

