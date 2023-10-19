Voters to face decision on upgrades to Clay County 911 system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Upgrades could be coming for Clay County’s 911 system with the help of a one-dollar monthly fee on wireless devices. It will be up to voters to decide Nov. 7.

The fee will be used toward improved software to locate 911 callers better, allowing dispatch to accept calls and videos, and enhanced cybersecurity.

“Our people, our communities in the entire KC Metro area are constantly scammed by people who are spoofing phone calls and so we don’t want them to finally have the ability to get into 911 and somehow spoof that or do something nefarious,” said Sheriff Will Akin.

Since 1993, Clay County’s 911 system has been funded through landlines. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the fees from landlines will cover only roughly $218,000. They also receive about $40,000 in state funds. Still, the county is facing a $850,000 deficit in 911 funding a number which is expected to grow.

“We have technologies now, I say we should be able to, as soon as someone calls on 911, they should be able to ping the phone and find out exactly where that person is so if it goes for that and it’s used for that then yeah I’m all supportive for that,” said resident David Leatherman.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City region’s 911 service covers 11 counties, and each county’s costs are based on their percentage of the region’s population. Clay County’s population comprises 11.4%. This year, the county estimates it will pay more than $1.1 million for its portion of the metro area’s regional emergency communications system, which is managed by the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC).

Sheriff Akin says this monthly fee will support its efforts to consolidate its six dispatch centers, also known as Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP).

“If we’re consolidating, really what we’re doing is we’re consolidating resources so instead of having one to two dispatchers in a room, at each PSAP, we can have six, eight dispatchers,” said Akin.

Before voters cast their ballot, they say they have questions.

“I think we need some more clarity on exactly what’s gonna happen with that dollar on our cell phone bill,” said Shelley Leatherman.

The county says there will be an opportunity to have some of your questions answered. There will be town halls on Oct. 25 and Nov. 2 at the Mid-Continent Library from 6 to 7 p.m. On Oct. 25 it will be at the North Oak Branch, and on Nov. 2 it will be at the Woodneath Branch. For more information, visit the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website .

