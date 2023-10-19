Two charged in Kansas City scheme that involved $1 million, nuclear weapons

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman has been accused of using his position at an engineering firm as one from Missouri allegedly funneled $1 million into his bank account for subcontracts involving nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that Michael Clinesmith, 67, of Kansas and Richard Mueller, 63, of Missouri, were both federally charged in an alleged kickback scheme that involved nuclear weapons.

Court documents indicate that from at least 2011 through about January 2021, Clinesmith allegedly asked for and received kickbacks and bribes from Mueller in exchange for subcontracts awarded by Clinesmith’s employer to Mueller’s company.

Clinesmith was a long-tenured employee of a major engineering firm that was contracted by the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Kansas City National Security Campus. Records note that he was responsible for designing and procuring gages that were designed to measure the components of nuclear weapon products.

Court records allege that Clinesmith used this position to steer subcontracts for the gage in exchange for more than $1 million from Mueller. He is alleged to have told Mueller how much to bid and then told his employer the bids were fair and reasonable. However, he did not disclose the $1 million that Mueller would allegedly secretly funnel into his bank account.

The indictment also alleged that Mueller lied to federal agents about the number of impacted subcontracts involved in the scheme.

Both have been charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud as well as four counts of fraud and honest services wire fraud. Mueller was additionally charged with one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

If convicted, the Office said both could face up to 20 years in prison. Mueller could also face an extra five years for his additional charge.

