Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Two charged in Kansas City scheme that involved $1 million, nuclear weapons

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman has been accused of using his position at an engineering firm as one from Missouri allegedly funneled $1 million into his bank account for subcontracts involving nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that Michael Clinesmith, 67, of Kansas and Richard Mueller, 63, of Missouri, were both federally charged in an alleged kickback scheme that involved nuclear weapons.

Court documents indicate that from at least 2011 through about January 2021, Clinesmith allegedly asked for and received kickbacks and bribes from Mueller in exchange for subcontracts awarded by Clinesmith’s employer to Mueller’s company.

Clinesmith was a long-tenured employee of a major engineering firm that was contracted by the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Kansas City National Security Campus. Records note that he was responsible for designing and procuring gages that were designed to measure the components of nuclear weapon products.

Court records allege that Clinesmith used this position to steer subcontracts for the gage in exchange for more than $1 million from Mueller. He is alleged to have told Mueller how much to bid and then told his employer the bids were fair and reasonable. However, he did not disclose the $1 million that Mueller would allegedly secretly funnel into his bank account.

The indictment also alleged that Mueller lied to federal agents about the number of impacted subcontracts involved in the scheme.

Both have been charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud as well as four counts of fraud and honest services wire fraud. Mueller was additionally charged with one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

If convicted, the Office said both could face up to 20 years in prison. Mueller could also face an extra five years for his additional charge.

For more information about victims’ rights, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman
FILE: City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after...
Mahomes, Kelce become owners in F1 team
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
22 people displaced, firefighter injured following overnight Lenexa apartment fire
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
Woman identified, found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo

Latest News

FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info
KC Current announce name for new stadium
The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
FILE — Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.
Here are the clemency options available for Governor Parson concerning Eric DeValkenaere