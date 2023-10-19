Power & Light District to add two restaurants in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Power & Light District is adding two new restaurants in next year.

On Thursday, the Power & Light District announced that it is partnering with Thrive Restaurant Group to add HomeGrown and Modern Market Eatery to the District in 2024.

HomeGrown is a breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery that will serve locally sourced dishes. The P&L location will be the restaurant’s ninth in a list that includes spots in Brookside, Liberty and Leawood. The new restaurant will be located at 101 E. 13th Street.

Modern Market Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant that will be located at 1347 Main Street. The restaurant is set to open its first location in the Kansas City area later this year in Prairie Village.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of HomeGrown and Modern Market Eatery to the District in 2024,” said John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District. “With nearly 1,000 residential units in the District and more on the way when Midland Lofts opens next year, we are very intentional about the experiences we are curating for our residents and millions of guests alike.”

Both restaurants will open to the public in 2024, according to P&L.

