Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Power & Light District to add two restaurants in 2024

HomeGrown is one of two restaurants that will be added to the Power & Light District in 2024.
HomeGrown is one of two restaurants that will be added to the Power & Light District in 2024.(Thrive Restaurants)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Power & Light District is adding two new restaurants in next year.

On Thursday, the Power & Light District announced that it is partnering with Thrive Restaurant Group to add HomeGrown and Modern Market Eatery to the District in 2024.

HomeGrown is a breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery that will serve locally sourced dishes. The P&L location will be the restaurant’s ninth in a list that includes spots in Brookside, Liberty and Leawood. The new restaurant will be located at 101 E. 13th Street.

READ MORE: Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium

Modern Market Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant that will be located at 1347 Main Street. The restaurant is set to open its first location in the Kansas City area later this year in Prairie Village.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of HomeGrown and Modern Market Eatery to the District in 2024,” said John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District. “With nearly 1,000 residential units in the District and more on the way when Midland Lofts opens next year, we are very intentional about the experiences we are curating for our residents and millions of guests alike.”

Both restaurants will open to the public in 2024, according to P&L.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman
FILE: City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrate after...
Mahomes, Kelce become owners in F1 team
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
22 people displaced, firefighter injured following overnight Lenexa apartment fire
Woman identified, found on sidewalk as KCPD investigates homicide near 65th and Paseo

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Leavenworth man who purchased chicken wings with counterfeit bills sentenced to 5 years in prison
Mecole Hardman spoke with reporters at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 19, 2023.
Chiefs WR Hardman says he was hospitalized 10 days, lost feeling in his legs last season
FILE — Leavenworth police said the child was found not breathing Wednesday evening at the...
Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium