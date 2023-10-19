Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old Leavenworth girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police told KCTV5 that officers are investigating the death of a 17-month-old child as suspicious.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus of the Leavenworth Police Department said law enforcement was made aware of a first-aid call for a toddler just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived to the Woodland Village Apartments in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive, they found the girl was not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the toddler until EMS arrived, and she was rushed to a hospital. The girl was pronounced dead by medical staff Wednesday evening.

Police have deemed her injuries suspicious, and they are investigating how she was injured and who inflicted them.

Nicodemus said no one was in custody, as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officers are awaiting autopsy results of the child’s death that would likely be completed in three days, Nicodemus said.

