One injured in Liberty road rage shooting, highway patrol asking for info

FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident in Liberty.(WGEM)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has asked the public for help in obtaining information on a road rage shooting Thursday morning.

Troopers stated a driver on southbound I-35 at Highway 152 in Liberty fired shots into a victim’s car at 6:20 a.m., causing a minor injury.

The victim, a man, was alone in his car and grazed by a bullet.

The highway patrol said the shooter had come up on the side of the victim’s car while on the interstate and fired multiple times. One bullet went through the victim’s door and grazed the man.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer black 4-door Chevrolet truck with LED headlights.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol relayed that a semi-truck was behind the suspect vehicle when the incident took place, and troopers are hopeful the truck driver makes contact with them.

Anyone with information has been asked to call (816) 622-0800 or 911.

