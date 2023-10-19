Officers found 29 firearms, fentanyl & meth at 60-year-old man’s residence

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Mo., man, Charles J. Dunne, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Oct. 18, after police found 29 firearms in his residence, along with significant amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Dunne, 60, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Dunne on Sept. 20, 2023. Dunne remains in federal custody without bond.

The indictment charges Dunne with one count of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a press release, under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Dunne has multiple felony convictions including a prior federal felony conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, police officers executed a search warrant at Dunne’s residence on Sept. 19, 2023.

Officers found a black backpack in Dunne’s bedroom that contained 415.6 grams of powder fentanyl and 1.5782 kilograms of methamphetamine. The affidavit continued, stating that under the backpack, officers found two handguns.

Police also found several other firearms in the bedroom, including a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, and a sawed-off short-barreled shotgun.

In a second bedroom, officers found another large supply of firearms that included additional AR-15-style rifles, shotguns, hunting rifles and handguns. Officers found several more handguns in a third bedroom as well as an additional 774.9 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

In total, officers found 29 firearms and approximately $16,000 in cash.

During the search, Dunne began to experience a medical emergency consistent with a fentanyl overdose. EMS responded and a total of 12 doses of naloxone were administered to Dunne.

