Non-profit teams up with Overland Park PD to help domestic violence victims

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A lifeline to keep people safe could be sitting in one of your drawers collecting dust.

A non-profit is collecting cell phones for domestic violence victims and has teamed up with Overland Park Police.

All you have to do is drop off any old phones at one of their police departments. They send them off to 911 Cell Phone Bank. The donated phones are wiped, and send back ones with 30 days of unlimited data. Anytime an abuser breaks or takes a victim’s phone and they reach out to the police, they will give them one of these lifelines.

Mary Blackmore, Case manager at Shelter KC, said this is a tremendous resource, saying having that lifeline is how people get out of domestic violence situations.

“When they get to that point, if they have one of those phones, then they have the opportunity, maybe when this person leaves for work, to get that phone and make that call,” Blackmore said. “They are very important for the safety of women.”

Blackmore said she is very thankful the phone donations are available in the community and hopes more people will get involved.

“If you have that phone, there’s the possibility of reaching out when things get too bad,” Blackmore said.

Blackmore said sometimes, they are on the other end of that call.

“We say hey, do this and this because we can talk them through the process of what would I do now, I have to leave, I have to get out now, well these are the steps you should take,” Blackmore said.

You can donate your old phones at either the Foster Street or Antioch locations of the Overland Park Police Department.

