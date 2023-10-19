MoDOT Winter Weather Operations drill critical with staff shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The weather outside isn’t frightful, just yet, but winter weather is on the way to Kansas City sooner than later so the Missouri Department of Transportation is holding its annual winter operations drill Thursday.

Motorists are going to notice an increase in MoDOT vehicles on state routes starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 3 p.m.

“Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do at MoDOT,” said Allmeroth. “The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques, and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee.”

Modot said this year’s driver training day is more critical than ever because of turnover rates with drivers and they still have a lot of positions open.

“Nearly 27% of our snowplow operators have less than three years of experience. Those three years did not include many significant winter storms, making this training more critical than ever,” said MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth. “While MoDOT has successfully hired approximately 100 new maintenance employees this summer, we’re still several hundred employees below what’s needed to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm.”

MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations center will activate in the morning then the crews will be deployed to the trucks and the streets. Emergency communications systems will be tested as well.

MoDOT has more than 3,000 employees across the state involved in work to clear the roads when that winter weather hits.

Every piece of equipment -- every truck, motor grader, snow blower, and tractor -- is inspected and calibrated and will be looked at to make sure it’s operating efficiently and safely.

MoDOT spent $33 million on winter operations last year, used 63,000 tons of salt, 957,000 gallons of salt brine, and 147,000 gallons of beet juice.

Drivers are asked to stay up-to-date with the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

Drivers are asked to stay up-to-date with the Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

