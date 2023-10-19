Missouri Humane Society rescues 43 starving dogs in Douglas County; 9 dogs found dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Humane Society rescued 43 starving dogs from a breeder in Douglas County. The agency says nine dogs died on the property.

Rescuers say the 43 living dogs, all Shiba Inus, are severely emaciated and suffer various injuries and health conditions. They found eight doges dead on the property. One dog that was rescued died shortly after.

“We’re grateful to the Animal Health Division staff at the Missouri Department of Agriculture for lending assistance with this horrific situation and heart-wrenching rescue,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we’ve seen this year. The caring citizen who tipped off the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department undoubtedly saved the lives of many of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance at life. We’ll do everything in our power to ensure these sweet animals receive the care they need to fully recover and find loving forever homes.”

Donations to help support the care of these dogs can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescue. To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable.

HSMO hopes to be awarded custody of the dogs at the Nov. 9 disposition hearing. If awarded custody, the dogs will be available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover, medically and behaviorally, they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

